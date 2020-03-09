Insiders say Jennifer Aniston is furious and devastated about Brad and Demi meeting, particularly after she publicly showed her affection for him at the Golden Globes. Getty

“Demi and Brad bumped into each other at one of Brad’s favourite restaurants in the city. They ended up joining tables and staying for coffee after their friends left – catching up about old times and reminiscing about Hollywood and all their pals as well as managing

to laugh at their equally disastrous love lives,” a source reveals.

The pair have both struggled with addiction. Demi opened up about her battle with alcoholism, drugs and an eating disorder in her memoir, published last year.

But it seems one person isn’t thrilled with Brad and Demi’s reunion.

Insiders say Jennifer Aniston is furious and devastated about their meeting, particularly after she publicly showed her affection for Brad at the Golden Globes.

It’s believed Jen confronted Demi, accusing her of betrayal. The two have been friends for years, with Demi attending Jennifer’s star-studded 50th birthday party last year.

Back in 2012, Demi reportedly turned to the former Friends star for support and advice after splitting with husband Ashton Kutcher. Insiders also say Jen is convinced Brad rekindled things with Demi as a revenge move due to his jealousy over her dinner date with ex John Mayer last month.

“Brad loved catching up with Demi and they even met the following day before she attended a show,” the source adds.

“They agreed not to lose touch again and have already arranged to meet up once they’re back in LA – joking at how they could go for tea together instead of hitting the town like they used to.”

