Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly battling for Meghan Markle’s affection. Getty

A source claims that a string of celebrities are making a “beeline” for the royal couple. Getty

“Whereas Angelina is banking on Meghan being more interested in charity work, and that’s where she can help more than anyone else in Hollywood. Not only has she got a lot of influence at the UN, but she can also help make introductions to a ton of non-profit groups that she’s confident will appeal to Meghan and Harry.”



The report comes days after news that Aniston is set to visit Harry and Meghan in Canada.

RadarOnline says the Friends star will will hang with the Duke and Duchess and their son Archie Harrison when she works on her upcoming film Murder Mystery.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked away from their senior royal roles in early January Getty

“Jen has a lot of admiration for Meghan and loved her in ‘Suits,’ plus she’s open to them collaborating on projects together now that Meghan’s back in the entertainment world,” an insider revealed. “They have a lot in common and a number of mutual friends including the Clooneys, and there have already been some friendly exchanges between them.”



“Jen will be up in Canada by June or July to start filming, all being well, plus there will be plenty of opportunity for them to hang out in LA once Meghan and Harry are in town,” the source added. “They’re looking forward to getting together.”