Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited and are bringing home their baby.

The insider also claims that Jen and Brad have already picked a name.

“They picked a very sweet and simple name with a special meaning: Georgia,” the source says adding that it was inspired by pal George Clooney who played an integral role in getting them back together.

“Their hearts are so full. They are thrilled about this new chapter,” the source says adding: “She’s going to be an amazing mum.”

The former Friends star dropped a hint a few weeks ago she was ready to be a mum in a candied interview.

"It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That's the joyous snapshot in my head."

The pair were once married from 2000 through to 2005. Getty

Meanwhile another report claims the Brad and Jen are squabbling over booze.

While Jen reportedly enjoys a little tipple now and again, sober Brad doesn’t touch a drop after his booze battle that led him to derail his marriage.

According to a report in US publication Globe the couple “were ready to take things public until they had a vicious fight a couple of days before the Oscars."

The publication claims that “sober Brad told Jen that he wanted to show the world their renewed romance and be with her on Oscar night, but only on ONE condition — she had to promise to quit guzzling!

“That didn’t set well with Jen,” the insider adds.

Jennifer and Brad made headlines during the awards season for their loved up display. Getty

“She’s more than happy to support Brad’s sobriety, but she enjoys her nights out on the town for industry events and doesn’t think he has the right to walk back into her life and dictate the terms of how she lives it.”

According to the insider, Brad “doesn’t want to be tempted back into that dark lifestyle. But drinking is a big part of her everyday life.”

Now, with neither side backing down the romance has cooled somewhat.

“They were so close to making their reunion official — but Brad’s demands drew a real wedge between them!” the insider adds.

“Jen was stung that Brad felt he could give her an ultimatum. Only time will tell if either of them will budge!”