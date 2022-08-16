Jed released a statement addressing the posts. Instagram

“He seemed very single,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“It was really weird he was there on his own, he told us he was waiting for his mates but no one came. We left at around 3am and he was still there on his own. It’s as if he just went out to meet people.”

While we try to take rumours about reality TV shows with a grain of salt, The Bachelor hasn’t always had a great track record of producing lasting couples in the past.

Jed (centre) may have spoiled the season's ending... or pulled a Honey Badger. Ten

Last year’s leading man Jimmy Nicholson is still with winner Holly Kingston, as is Locky Gilbert and his winner Irena Srbinovska – but many more romances have failed after the show aired.

And it’s not the first time Jed himself has made headlines; he was in the spotlight in May when sexist Facebook posts from 2011 resurfaced online.

Screenshots shared by a since-deleted Twitter account in the wake of his casting announcement appeared to show a younger Jed posting about going to “smash p—sy” and “perving” on women with male friends.

Watch Below: Abbie Chatfield slams new Bachelor format

He quickly released a statement addressing the posts via the Daily Telegraph, saying: “These posts are from over 10 years ago and I don’t have any recollection of making them. Anyone who knows me knows this is not who I am.

“As a kid we say things not understanding the gravity of the language used but I can adamantly say as an adult I do not agree with the use of language and sentiment of the posts.”

Jed would have been around 14 at the time the posts were allegedly shared to Facebook and insists he’s come a long way in the more than a decade since.

“I have the upmost [sic] respect for women, am a strong advocate for assault victims and would never want to cause any harm or hurt to anyone,” he said.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.