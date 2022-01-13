“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived." Getty

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that, as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other – to be who we are learning to become…” they continued.

“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children, teaching our children what’s possible – living the prayer, may love prevail,” the poetic words ended.

Jason and Lisa share two children together, Lola, who is 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, who is 13.

Lisa also shares her eldest daughter, Zoe Kravitz, with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Lisa met Jason some years after her first marriage had ended, when they both attended a jazz club.

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Lisa told Porter in 2004.

“In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do,” she said of her partner at the time.

Jason had a very pronounced crush on Lisa from the very beginning, admitting to Esquire in 2019 that he’d been obsessed since seeing her on The Cosby Show when he was younger.

“I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids,” the Aquaman actor joked.

“If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f**king possible’.”

