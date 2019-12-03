Jasmine shared a sweet snap from Sylvia's baby shower Instagram

The Mara & Mine shoe designer has been subject of pregnancy rumours since her December 2018 marriage to Karl.

While Karl, 45, is already dad to three children - Jackson, 20, Ava, 14, and River, 12, who he shares with his previous wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn - Jasmine in said to be keen to start a family of her own.

And Karl is all in, so to speak!

According to The Daily Telegraph in April, it was revealed Karl had "undergone a second vasectomy reversal surgery" and is trying for a baby with Jasmine.

A source told New Idea last month that the couple are pregnant and have been sharing the news with friends and family.

“Jasmine is at the 12-week mark and she and Karl have just started telling family members and close friends the happy news,” the insider revealed. “They’re really excited to begin this new chapter of their life and to start a family of their own.”

“He’s on top of the world,” the insider gushed.

“This is exactly what he’s wanted for so long now. Jasmine is obviously extremely happy, too, and can’t wait to become a mother for the first time.”

Despite only sharing the news with a handful of people so far – including their parents, Karl’s children and his manager Sharon Finnigan – the insider expects an official public announcement will be made within the coming weeks.

“The family is really happy,” our source reveals.