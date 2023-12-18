Dr Jana Pitman with her six children Dr Jana Pitman

Side Effects of Sleep Deprivation

One of the hardest things is when a child is so deeply wanted and anticipated, and then the sleep deprivation can have parents questioning their motives and existence. Everyone says kids make your world a brighter place, but they also contribute to your wrinkles!

If you get into ‘sleep debt’ when you haven’t got kids, you can often make up for it at other times. But babies don’t have an off button, which makes it super hard for parents to catch the needed Zzz’s. Sleep deprivation makes people more irritable and increases the rates of stress, depression and anxiety. It can also make you more prone to accidents!

A lack of sleep can be debilitating Getty

Ask for Help

Many of the strategies to help new parents are well-known. For example, nap when the baby naps, share the load with your partner (or ask a friend to help), have a good baby routine, and try to get some exercise to help create those good endorphins (walk with the pram).

Get help, and prepare and plan this ‘help’ before the baby arrives. Cook and freeze heaps of meals, be specific with friends about what you need (for example, could you please come at a set time and give me some sleep or help me tidy the kitchen), roster your visitors in the first few months (not daily but weekly), and if you can afford it, get some extra hands. I know hiring a babysitter can be expensive, especially when you are at home, but with more sleep and less stress, you will enjoy this period more.

If the sleep deprivation is becoming a big issue, you can also search for someone who specialises with infant sleep patterns. Again this can be expensive but you won’t regret diverting some funds into helping you thrive.

Exercise can help boost your mood Getty

When lack of sleep gets serious

We know that sleep deprivation is linked with post-natal depression, which affects at least 15 percent of women in Australia. If you are feeling very teary, unable to cope, your self-esteem is faltering or you are having negative thoughts, please see your family doctor quickly. Don’t be afraid – you are not alone, but you need support. Check out these websites for information on postnatal depression and support:

https://www.gidgetfoundation.org.au

https://panda.org.au