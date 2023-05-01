Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has made sensational claims this week, revealing that his wife of 23 years Jools made him cancel his planned vasectomy.

The 47-year-old is known for his large brood and shares five children - Poppy Honey Rose, 21, Daisy Boo Pamela, 20, Petal Blossom Rainbow, 14, Buddy Bear Maurice, 12, and River Rocket Blue Dallas, 6 - with his wife.

After calling time on any future kids (unplanned AND planned), Jamie booked himself in for “the snip.”

WATCH NOW: Jamie and Buddy in the kitchen together. Article continues after video.