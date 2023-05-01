Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has made sensational claims this week, revealing that his wife of 23 years Jools made him cancel his planned vasectomy.
The 47-year-old is known for his large brood and shares five children - Poppy Honey Rose, 21, Daisy Boo Pamela, 20, Petal Blossom Rainbow, 14, Buddy Bear Maurice, 12, and River Rocket Blue Dallas, 6 - with his wife.
After calling time on any future kids (unplanned AND planned), Jamie booked himself in for “the snip.”
WATCH NOW: Jamie and Buddy in the kitchen together. Article continues after video.
But after rocking up for his vasectomy, Jamie says Jools made him cancel the appointment on the spot.
“She made me cancel there and then, live. I’m like, ‘I'm so sorry, Mr Surgeon,’ Jamie revealed candidly to the Daily Star.
“He goes, ‘It won’t be the first time and it won’t be the last, but I’d love to spay you another day when you’re ready.’
“He actually did say that. But I do need to be done,” Jamie laughed.