KIIS execs were amused by the star's behaviour, and outed her antics by sharing the video.

However the mum-of-one has clearly been anxious of all the toilet paper stockpiling and shortages for some time, revealing on Instagram last week she was starting to panic.

"I'm starting to panic, this is all I have left," she captioned a photo of two and a half rolls of toilet paper.

Adding: "[The] irony is, when I panic I need to poo."

Last week, Jackie put on quite the performance, convincing her mother and father that she is set to appear on next seasons Married At First Sight.



The Kyle and Jackie O Show star called her mum and dad and revealed the shock news.

“I'm just going to rip the Band-Aid off, don't judge me... next year, I'm going on MAFS!” she told her mother nervously.



A very long and awkward pause followed, before her mother said: “Oh no, darling, please don't! Don't!' she said. 'No, I'm not judging you. But I think you are really just lowering yourself so much”

She continued: “How are you going to do that and go on the radio? You're locked away for most of it. There's nothing positive about this at all!”

Jackie prank called her mum and tried to convince her she was going on Married At First Sight. Instagram

The star - who split from husband Lee Henderson in 2018 - then went on to say she was being offered a large sum of money to appear on the hit reality-TV show.



“I don’t care,” her mum replied. “I don’t care what it is.”



“Well, the sex would be good,” Jackie said.



“God, I’d rather you pay for it somewhere,” her mum quipped.

This MAFS inspired image appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show's Instagram page. KIIS FM

“I’ve looked online before, Mum, they’re very expensive when you pay for it,” Jackie said.



Jackie then went on to reveal she was joking.



“I’m only lying,” Jackie said.

Jackie 'O' Henderson. Instagram

“What?” her confused mother replied. “I’m not on air am I? I’ll never forgive you for this.”



“Don’t be mad,” Jackie said.



“I am mad,” her mum said.

We wish we could have seen the look on her face!

Jackie then went on to try and trick her father into believing she is set to appear on the show - listen to the whole thing go down above and get ready to laugh out loud.