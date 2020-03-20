Cheeky: Jack Vidgen

His recent posts certainly appears to show that the former Australia’s Got Talent winner and The Voice Australia star has put the online backlash behind him, as he looked relaxed and happy as he chatted to fellow guests at the event.

At the time, the singer found himself the victim of vicious trolling after fans criticised his singing and cosmetically enhanced looks during his Eurovision: Australia Decides performance.

"Stop shrieking," one troll wrote, commenting on Jack’s vocals.

Another joked: "Jack Vidgen sounds like me singing along to Mariah [Carey] after a white wine."

"Sorry Jack Vidgen. Hard no," a third added.

Before the comments began about his looks.

"I still remember the good ole' times when Jack Vidgen had no lips," one person cruelly tweeted.

Another said: "Jack Vidgen's hair freaks me out."

Jack has faced backlash over his looks Instagram

Last year, Jack opened up about his rather drastic body transformation.

The star - who has previously confessed to lip augmentation - maintains that "everyone has their own journey".

"I think everyone has their own journey in finding security and confidence and that's the message in the song," Jack told the Daily Mail Australia.



"No matter what that looks like, it looks different to different people."

Jack has previously revealed to New Idea that he is a fan of lip injections.

Former Australia’s Got Talent winner and The Voice Australia star Jack Vidgen has opened up. Instagram

"I think it's each to their own, whatever makes you happy," he says. "It's such a small thing for me."

"Obviously I've had my lips done, but to me, I can't believe that is what people are talking about. I mean it's obvious... I'm not denying it. I couldn't care less."

"To me, lip filler is like makeup, it's like doing your hair ... It's not permanent. I've never had any kind of plastic surgery or anything like that."

The star also revealed that he is really trying to establish his own identity.

"I think it’s best to do whatever makes you feel good … That’s the thing with me over the years I’ve been looking for my identity,’ he says. ‘I’ve been trying to find myself again."