Jack Vidgen stepped out on Wednesday at his first public appearance since the brutal online trolling he received after his recent Eurovision: Australia Decides performance.

The 23-year-old singer was photographed looking carefree and happy at the opening of new Japanese restaurant Tokki in Sydney.

It certainly appeared that the former Australia’s Got Talent winner and The Voice Australia star had put the online backlash behind him, as he looked relaxed and happy as he chatted to fellow guests at the event.

Last weekend the singer found himself the victim of vicious trolling after fans criticised his singing and cosmetically enhanced looks during his Eurovision: Australia Decides performance on Saturday.

"Stop shrieking," one troll wrote, commenting on Jack’s vocals.

Another joked: "Jack Vidgen sounds like me singing along to Mariah [Carey] after a white wine."

"Sorry Jack Vidgen. Hard no," a third added.

Before the comments began about his looks.

"I still remember the good ole' times when Jack Vidgen had no lips," one person cruelly tweeted.

Another said: "Jack Vidgen's hair freaks me out."