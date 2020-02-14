Jack Vidgen faces the world amid new scrutiny of his plastic surgery
He stepped out after the backlash.
Jack Vidgen stepped out on Wednesday at his first public appearance since the brutal online trolling he received after his recent Eurovision: Australia Decides performance.
The 23-year-old singer wasphotographed looking carefree and happy at the opening of new Japanese restaurant Tokki in Sydney.
It certainly appeared that the former Australia’s Got Talent winner and The Voice Australia star had put the online backlash behind him, as he looked relaxed and happy as he chatted to fellow guests at the event.
Last weekend the singer found himself the victim of vicious trolling after fans criticised his singing and cosmetically enhanced looks during his Eurovision: Australia Decides performance on Saturday.
"Stop shrieking," one troll wrote, commenting on Jack’s vocals.
Another joked: "Jack Vidgen sounds like me singing along to Mariah [Carey] after a white wine."
"Sorry Jack Vidgen. Hard no," a third added.
Before the comments began about his looks.
"I still remember the good ole' times when Jack Vidgen had no lips," one person cruelly tweeted.
Another said: "Jack Vidgen's hair freaks me out."
Jack has faced backlash over his looks
Last month Jack opened up about his rather drastic body transformation.
The star - who has previously confessed to lip augmentation - maintains that "everyone has their own journey".
"I think everyone has their own journey in finding security and confidence and that's the message in the song," Jack told the Daily Mail Australia.
"No matter what that looks like, it looks different to different people."