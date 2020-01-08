Jack writhes on a hotel bed in the racy video Jack Vidgen

He belts out the lyrics of 'I am King I am Queen' in the music video Jack Vidgen

In the saucy footage, Jack sings the touching lyrics, before he throws the robe to the ground and confidently struts out of the room.

Jack is hoping the song will be good enough to see him represent Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place on May 16 in the Netherlands.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Jack said that the popular contest is not just "another singing contest".

"I know [how people will react], but I feel this is such a different vibe; this is next level," he told the publication.

Jack is hoping to represent Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest Getty

Jack will compete alongside The Voice winner Diana Rouvas, singer-songwriter Jordan-Ravi, and multimedia artist Jaguar Jonze, in a sing-off in February.

"People have now heard the song about what I've gone through, from a young kid to now, and I wanted to write a song like Praying by Kesha where you can hear the emotion in it," he added.