Former Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen has revealed his ‘uncanny’ resemblance to Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kris Jenner. Getty

The digitally-enhanced version of Jack’s I Am King, I Am Queen single cover shows him sporting incredibly flawless skin, heavy eyeliner and layers of mascara.

His usually plump lips only add to illusion, which increases the likeness between Jack and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch.

Written across the photo were the words: 'Kris Jenner. I am king. I am queen. I am momager'.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snap, with one person writing: “This is everything we needed.”

Another person added: “Feel your fantasy.”

Actor Trevor Ashley even took to the social platform to comment on the snap, writing: “You can borrow my Liza wig doll.”

Jack’s striking resemblance to momager Kris comes after it was revealed the 22-year-old is vying for a chance to represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

In a statement on the Eurovision website, Jack said he is incredibly excited to be part of the singing competition and looking forward to giving it his best shot.

“I’m a huge fan of Eurovision, so to be competing for the opportunity to represent Australia is mind-blowing,” Jack said.