Jack Vidgen floors toughest critic Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent

Heidi Klum gave Jack, 22, a standing ovation, Howie Mandel said he was great but "needed the confidence", while Simon was the toughest on the Sydney native.

"I think you have an extraordinary voice but that was way too safe," Simon said.

"I think you are way, way better than that, so I’m hoping the super-fans vote you through to the next round because there’s way more to come from you. Way more."

But that was the end of Jack's journey after he was eliminated when he lost the judges' vote.

But it's not the end of him.

He will be back in the spotlight when he competes for the chance to represent Australia at this year's Eurovision. He has also released the single I Am King I Am Queen.

Jack was also joined by fellow Aussies, Eddie Williams, JJ Pantano and cabaret star Hans on the AGT.