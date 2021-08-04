Fergie adores her son-in-law. getty

She then went on to clarify that the 35-year-old was seen posing for photos as part of the Casamingos tequila event, for which he is an ambassador.

“For them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake."

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August, in February this year.

The couple welcomed their first child in February. Instagram

In an official statement, which was shared on 9th February 2021, the palace confirmed the 30-year-old, who is 10th in line to the throne, safely delivered her first child in The Portland Hospital, 8.55 AM London time.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present." read an official statement on the royal family's website.

"The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."