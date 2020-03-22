Finally - Ivan Sarakula is returning to Married First Sight, after leaving the couples, and Australia wanting answers.
And in a preview for Monday night’s episode, he brought fireworks!
MUST WATCH: MAFS' Michael accuses Aleks out for lying about intimacy
'Surprise, boys!' Ivan said as he swanned into boys' night.
Viewers then saw Michael hit him up with the same old question he’s been harping on about for weeks. 'Did you sleep with Aleks, yes or not?'
Ivan answered his question with a question. 'Why do you care so much, bro?
'Are you and Stacey still together?'
Nine
Nine
Hunched over the table, Michael insisted: 'Yeah, I love the girl.'
But Ivan wasn't so sure. 'He’s not in fairy land,' he told producers. 'He’s not in the perfect relationship.'
'Mate, I know a lot about what has happened behind closed doors,' Ivan teased. 'If you want to ark up about it, it’s OK. I’m not here to make friends.'
Hinting that there's a lot more to Mr Goonan, Ivan finished the tantalising preview with, 'His day will come.'