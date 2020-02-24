Mark and Lauren got off to a terrible start.

They put what they thought were curry leaves into their 'family curry,' when in actual fact they packed their dish with at least 20 bay leaves.

'Bay leaf has a very strong flavour,' the brother-sister-duo admit.

'I have just put about 20 bay leaves in the curry. I've never even heard of putting 20 bay leaves in anything. I asked before if they were curry leaves I'd ever seen, curry leaves I'd ever seen, the flavour profile of our dish and potentially send us home. This is a disaster.'

Meanwhile, Ben and Vasil were surprised to discover the prawns for their dish were still alive, and biting, and they're calling 'sabotage' by Mark and Lauren.

'We're doing achiote prawns for an entree. Achiote itself is, like, a Mexican paste, some cumin seeds in there, seeds in there. It's a bit of a throwback to our instant restaurant, Disco Mexico,' Ben explained.

'I can't believe that Ben and Vasil created this dish,' Elle said after laying eyes on the picture perfect prawns.

Jake admitted, 'It is beautiful.'

As for Mark and Lauren's octopus, Romel said, 'It's a bit chewy, it's a bit rubbery, it's a bit slimey.'

Will their main course of curry fair them better than the octopus entree?

The boys rushed back into the kitchen to make their sirloin with chimichurri.

When Mark and Lauren served their curry for the crowd, they had one unlikely fan in Roula!

'Mark and Lauren's curry is amazing... it's beautiful. Like, hats off to them!'

The boys got average reviews for their steak dish, and even forgot to give Romel a side of their chimichurri. Oh dear.

Now for dessert, and Mark and Lauren are making a lemon syrup cake, while Ben and Vasil prepare a chocolate creme caramel.

Time for the judges scores, and Ben and Vasil are told their prawn entree was the best dish of the competition for Pete.

'Woah! We got a 10!'

'Ben and Vasil, for main course, you gave us sirloin with chimichurri. It was as good as any beef dish we've had from anyone else here,' the judges said.

'I would have rendered down the fat a little bit more. Overall, it was another great dish from you guys.'

As for their dessert, it was declared a fail.

Now to Mark and Lauren, who were told their octopus entree 'wasn't bad, but it wasn't great.'

But their main course was celebrated, making it a true fight to the end.

Unfortunately, the boys dismal dessert effort meant they were given the lowest scores.

Time to go!

'It's been a wild ride,' Ben said, telling Vasil, 'I'm proud of you, dog. Let's carry it on. Let's do this, bro. Back to the real world.'