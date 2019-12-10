RELATED: Cute Girl Names: Best Pretty Names for Newborn Girls

Italian Naming Traditions

According to Italian Genealogy, in Italy, the first-born son is usually named after his father’s father or his paternal grandfather, while the next son is named after their maternal grandmother. Naming kids after their parents, uncles, and other relatives is also common.

Another cool thing about Italian first names is how common it is for men to have names ending in the letter “a”. While many countries consider names ending in “a” as feminine names and names ending in “o” as masculine names in Italy, the rule is more flexible. Other male names that end in “a” include Mattia, Tobia, Nicola, and Luca.

The Most Popular Italian Boy Names

According to Istituto Nazionale di Statistica, these were the most popular Italian baby boy names in 2017. Here are their origins, pronunciations, and meanings.

Names Beginning With A

Alessandro

Pronunciation: Ah-less-ann-draw

Origin: Greek

Meaning: “Defender of men”

Nickname: Sandro

Famous Namesakes: Football Alessandro Matri who plays for Juventus Football Club and the Italian national team.

Andrea

Pronunciation: Ann-drey-yah

Origin: Greek

Meaning: “Masculine”

Nickname: Andi

Famous Namesakes: Famed pianist and tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Names Beginning With D

Diego

Pronunciation: Dee-ey-go

Origin: Spanish

Meaning: “Supplanter”

Famous Namesakes: Mexican actor Diego Luna.

Davide

Pronunciation: Dah-vid

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Beloved”

Famous Namesakes: English Football player David Beckham.

Names Beginning With E

Emanuele

Pronunciation: Eh-man-yu-wel

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: God is with us.

Nickname: Manu

Famous Namesakes: Immanuel Kant was a famous German philosopher.

Elia

Pronunciation: El-ya

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: God has answered.

Famous Namesakes: Elio is the name of the lead character in the book Call Me By Your Name.

Names Beginning With F

Francesco

Pronunciation: Fran-chess-koh

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Frenchman

Nicknames: Franco, Chesco

Famous Namesakes: St. Francis of Assisi and Pope Francis

Federico

Pronunciation: Fed-eh-rico

Origin: German

Meaning: “Peaceful ruler”

Nickname: Fede

Famous Namesakes: Filmmaker Federico Fellini.

Names Beginning With G

Gabriele

Pronunciation: Gah-bree-yell

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “God is my strength”

Nicknames: Gabi, Gab

Famous Namesakes: Author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, who is often considered the father of magical realism.

Giorgio

Pronunciation: Gee-yor-gee-yo

Origin: Greek

Meaning: “Farmer”

Nickname: Gio

Famous Namesakes: Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

Giuseppe

Pronunciation: Joo-se-peh

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “He will add”

Nickname: Gio, Sep

Famous Namesakes: Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi.

Names Beginning With L

Leonardo

Pronunciation: Lee-yo-nard-oh

Origin: Lombard

Meaning: Lion-hearted

Nickname: Leo

Famous Namesakes: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Lorenzo

Pronunciation: Loh-ren-zoh

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Derived from “laurel”

Nickname: Enzo

Famous Namesakes: Italian footballer and former AC Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Buffon.

Luigi

Pronunciation: Loo-we-gee

Origin: Latin

Meaning: “Renowned warrior”

Nickname: Lui

Famous Namesakes: Perhaps the most well-known Luigi is Mario’s brother in Super Mario.

Names Beginning With M

Mattia

Pronunciation: Matt-tia

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Gift of God”

Nickname: Matti

Famous Namesakes: Italian producer and husband to Brigitte Nielsen Mattia Dessi.

Matteo

Pronunciation: Mat-teh-yo

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Gift of God”

Nickname: Matt

Famous Namesakes: Italian football player Matteo Ferrari.

Names Beginning With S

Salvatore

Pronunciation: Sal-va-tor-reh

Origin: Italian

Meaning: “Savior”

Nicknames: Sasa, Tore

Famous Namesakes: Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali.

Samuel

Pronunciation: Sam-wel

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “Heard of God”

Nickname: Sam

Famous Namesakes: American actor Samuel L. Jackson (yes, the guy who plays Nick Fury).

Names Beginning With T

Tommaso

Pronunciation: Tom-ma-soh

Origin: Aramaic

Meaning: “Twin”

Nickname: Tomas

Famous Namesakes: Tommaso Campanella, a famous Italian philosopher and writer.

