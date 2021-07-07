So young! Instagram

Posting the photo of the two of them rugged up in cosy pyjamas on a couch, Laura wrote: "What do you do during lockdown? You go through old pics!!"

She went on to say: "Before we had phones 📱 we actually took pics on cameras 📷 Love this one of me and beautiful @islafisher (She hadn't changed, still looks the same 😮) back in 1995 which was my last day on set.

"Lovely memories and glad I captured these special moments 💕💕 #SarahAndShannon #TheEarlyYears"

Isla may be a big Hollywood name now, but between 1994 and 1997 she was best known for her recurring role on Home And Away.

She told The Sun-Herald in 1996 that she loved working on the show even though it came with a pretty "heavy workload".

It turns out people loved seeing her on the show too, with Isla receiving Logie nominations in 1995 and 1997 for her performance.

As for Laura, she has stayed close to her Home And Away cast mates long after her stint on the show ended in 1994.

Back in uniform with former co-star Ada.

She returned for guest appearances in 1995 and 2005, but her biggest role in the years since has been as the leader of the soap's glam squad.

Along with her team, Laura gets every single actor and actress camera-ready each day and regularly shares behind-the-scenes snaps from the set.

She even did Sarah Roberts' makeup for her Australian wedding to James Stewart in 2019 and shared previously unseen pictures from the day in honour of their anniversary this week.

As for throwbacks like this one, Laura has shared plenty of those too – just scroll through her Instagram and you're guaranteed to come across them.

