Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to LA and are reportedly taking some time out before launching their charitable foundation, Archewell.
Watch: Prince Harry 'tremendously isolated' with Meghan after big decision
Royal commentator, Angela Mollard suggests that Harry may be feeling very isolated and may be beginning to regret his decision to cut ties with the royal family.
"I really worry about Prince Harry,” Angela says on New Idea’s podcast Royals.
"He is someone who is very connected to his family as it is all he has ever known. He had his life with his mum Princess Diana and his dad Prince Charles and then he had his life with them separately when they divorced.
“Then he lost his mum and then he was with his dad and Prince William and the structure of the Royal Family and the work he has done within that, particularly the military work, have been a very stabilising influence in his life.
"He has no connection with that now.”
Harry is sure to be feeling isolated at the moment.
Getty Images
Indeed, Angela further suggests that Harry likely has very little contact with his family and friends at the moment and may be missing his royal work at the moment.
"In fact, of all the times to move apart from the Royal Family I can imagine that right now he feels tremendously isolated.
"Everybody, of course, is isolated but he is not just isolated from his family he is isolated on the other side of the world.
"He is just with Meghan and their son, they will be having no contact with friends and he can't engage with anything purposeful at the moment.
Harry is in the US with Meghan and Archie.
Getty Images
"Prince Harry has many talents and he has a particular ability at bringing people together and really understanding issues and feeling very passionate about those issues.
"Prince Harry has no real sense of purpose among that at the moment.”