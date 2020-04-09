Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to LA and are reportedly taking some time out before launching their charitable foundation, Archewell.

Royal commentator, Angela Mollard suggests that Harry may be feeling very isolated and may be beginning to regret his decision to cut ties with the royal family.

"I really worry about Prince Harry,” Angela says on New Idea’s podcast Royals.

"He is someone who is very connected to his family as it is all he has ever known. He had his life with his mum Princess Diana and his dad Prince Charles and then he had his life with them separately when they divorced.

“Then he lost his mum and then he was with his dad and Prince William and the structure of the Royal Family and the work he has done within that, particularly the military work, have been a very stabilising influence in his life.

"He has no connection with that now.”