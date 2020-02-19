'Who's the boss here,' Manu joked, to no response. Everyone was too busy following Sophia's instructions.

'Anyone else loving seeing #TeamManu working like this?' commented one MKR fan, while social media told the French chef to "sound a little more enthusiastic during the cook.

'The scoring today, it's gonna be really interesting. We know, as a house, we need to score the food as a team,' Sophie explained, after running her kitchen like a pro!

'Some people liked dishes, some people didn't like dishes, so the scores could go either way today.'

The actually judges weren't too impressed, telling Sophia of her contributed main, 'I don't think you were in your element today. We started off with your main course being a pork pozole. The dish lacked balance. The pork itself I wouldn't call it pleasant.'

Ouch!

But the House of Fassnidge scored them completely on strategy. Giving them a 'one-out-of-10'

WOW.

Now, the 'Favourites' must watch the 'Fans' cook.

Can run they a kitchen as well as Sophia? We'll see!