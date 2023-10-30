Singer Michael Hutchene died in 1997. Supplied

On their trip down memory lane, the band recalled partying with stars like Freddie Mercury and the Gallagher brothers and also reminisced about their "talented, dynamic" late frontman, Michael Hutchence.

"By playing music that we've had played with Michael, in an odd sense, kept him alive with us," Tim said.

After Michael died in 1997, INXS kept touring with different singers but closed the doors of the touring bus in 2012.

The last time they were together was in 2017, to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Garry added, "I live in LA...I've got a new band, but I really miss playing with these guys."