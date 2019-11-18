Supplied

The phone calls and bank records left breadcrumbs of evidence, like a Hansel and Gretel trail.

When a $20,000 reward was posted for answers, it was clear Tony had met with foul play.

And in a strange twist, police received a letter in 1983 which contained a major clue.

“I believe body of AJ Jones buried in or near Fullarton River,” it read.

The area was searched for two days, yet not a shred of evidence was found.

Mark and his family followed every tiny lead in their desperate search for their dear brother.

Six years after his disappearance, Brian started something special.

The Jones’ realised there was no support system for families of missing people, despite more than 31,000 people reported missing in Australia each year.

This is how National Missing Person’s Week was born, held every year in August.

Supplied

“Sadly, 10 years after Tony vanished, my beautiful mother Beres passed away,” Mark says.

“Tony’s disappearance broke my mother’s heart, and she died not knowing.”

In 2002, a coronial inquest ruled that Tony had been murdered in November of 1982.

Playing cards with Tony’s face on it were distributed around prisons in the hope someone would come forward with the truth.

This year, Tony would have been 57.

A $250,000 rewards remains for any information on his whereabouts.

“Tony was a son, a brother and friend. We miss him dearly and just want him home,” Mark says.

If you have information that may assist police to locate Tony please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.