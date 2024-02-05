Lost that spark? Here are some tips for making sex enjoyable again
Three tips to help you reignite pleasure and revitalise intimacy in your relationship.
- by
New Idea team
In the journey of a long-term relationship, intimacy and sexual satisfaction can sometimes hit rough patches. We experience changes in health, lifestyle and hormones that can impact the enjoyment of sex. However, it's important to know that making sex enjoyable again is entirely possible with patience, understanding and a willingness to explore. New Idea resident Doctor Lurve has three tips to help reignite pleasure and intimacy in your relationship.
Effective communication is the cornerstone of reigniting pleasure in the bedroom. As we age, our bodies and desires may change, so it’s essential to have open, honest conversations with your partner. Discuss your desires, concerns and any physical or emotional changes that might affect your sex life. Mutual understanding and empathy play a crucial role in creating an environment where both you and your partner feel comfortable expressing your needs and desires without judgement.
2. Focus on exploration
Intimacy is more than just physical, it involves emotional connection and sensuality. Rather than solely focusing on being intimate, you can explore sensuality through touch, kiss and cuddling. Take the time to rediscover each other’s bodies, paying attention to things like erogenous zones and what feels pleasurable for you both. Engaging in sensual activities like massage, sensual baths, or simply spending quality time together can reignite the spark and build anticipation!
3. Embrace experimentation
It’s common for sexual preferences and abilities to change as the years pass by, so it’s time to embrace these changes by adapting and exploring new ways to experience pleasure! This might include trying different positions, incorporating adult toys or exploring new fantasies and techniques. Be open to experimentation, and prioritise mutual pleasure and satisfaction – the goal is not to replicate the past but to create new and fulfilling experiences together.