In the journey of a long-term relationship, intimacy and sexual satisfaction can sometimes hit rough patches. We experience changes in health, lifestyle and hormones that can impact the enjoyment of sex. However, it's important to know that making sex enjoyable again is entirely possible with patience, understanding and a willingness to explore. New Idea resident Doctor Lurve has three tips to help reignite pleasure and intimacy in your relationship.

1. Prioritise communication

Effective communication is the cornerstone of reigniting pleasure in the bedroom. As we age, our bodies and desires may change, so it’s essential to have open, honest conversations with your partner. Discuss your desires, concerns and any physical or emotional changes that might affect your sex life. Mutual understanding and empathy play a crucial role in creating an environment where both you and your partner feel comfortable expressing your needs and desires without judgement.