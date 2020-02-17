'You’re the one that did it,' Kerry hit back.

'What have I done?' he replied.

Kerry announced, 'You and Lauren sleeping on the lounge together.'

Looking guilty, Lauren said, 'This is so dumb. Whatever!'

'Lauren, seriously,' Kerry said. 'You know. Oh my God. You know and you’re still lying about this stuff.’

'Lying about what?' Lauren asked.

Kerry gasped. 'Oh my gosh. Did you not say to me in my room, that Ben started to have feelings for you and you told him to stop.'

'No. I didn’t say that!' Lauren insisted.

Roula, eavesdropping on the other side of the wall snapped, 'You lying bitch!'

Back in the ring, Mark told his sister sternly, 'Don’t say anymore words, please.'

Kerry went in again, 'You’re a liar, Lauren.'

Mark stepped in. 'This is not constructive. That’s not how teams work. And I will not just sit here and listen to this bullshit.'

Back in the room next door, Roula’s ears were burning. 'I’ve had enough. My God.'

We can't wait to watch this saga unfold!