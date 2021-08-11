As of today, shoppers can find In A Biskit on supermarket shelves in two flavours.

The special edition ‘Chicken In A Biskit’ and ‘Drumstix In A Biskit’ will be available while stocks last - so you might want to get in quick.

In A Biskit will be available across the nation at leading supermarkets and convenience stores and comes in at a price of $3.20.

Rumours have been circulating that the snack would return after some very telling signs and clues were leaked, and fans couldn't be more excited at the prospect.

Lucy Fisher, Marketing Manager of Savoury Biscuits and Meals at Mondelez said: “We’ve listened to the thousands of Aussies asking us to bring In A Biskit back.

We couldn’t ignore their passion for one of Australia’s most iconic snacks, so we’re proud to announce its return.”