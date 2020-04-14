Then Melissa admitted: 'At first, I got that hit of yuzu and it's really refreshing and that beautiful floral citrus thing that we love about yuzu. But there are lots of big things competing in this plate and the more it settles, the more I'm not sure about it.'

As for former MasterChef winner, Andy, he loved the look but just like Jock, thinks Reynold missed the mark. 'I have to agree with Jock. I enjoyed it a lot more when I bypass the thyme and I found myself really finding parts that I did like but then if I eat it as an overall dish, I'm not that much of a fan. I get that potpourri sensation that you're talking about and it just takes over your whole palate,' he said.

'It's really interesting because Reynold has been like the guy at the back, just motoring. You saw him over there with his goggles on, two mixers at a time, like, putting that liquid nitrogen in. It was a sure thing.'