His elegant and extravagant dessert dishes have been called a work of art, but Reynold Poer failed to nail his flavours on Tuesday night's episode of MasterChef: Back To Win.
When the contestants divided into two teams for a restaurant challenge, the Blue Team thought they'd nail the dessert element, because they had dessert king, Reynold leading the third course charge.
But alas, his flavoursome creation - which resembled a beautiful bee - didn't taste as good as it looked, according to the new judges.
In fact, they thought it taste like 'potpourri'.
After taking a bite, Josh said: 'I'm not a fan of that.'
