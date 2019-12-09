-
I'm a Celebrity spoilers: All the star contestants revealed
Did you guess these celebs?
As clues for the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants start to drop, sources spill to New Idea which stars could be heading into the jungle.
Watch: Miguel Maestre is headed for the jungle.
The promotions tease fans with four official clues, promising a “footy legend”, “leading lady”, “blonde bombshell” and “TV megastar”.
“Looks like retired Collingwood character Dale ‘Daisy’ Thomas is the footy ‘helluva character’ from the promo,” the insider claims.
“Adam Goodes is still on the list, as they will get great TV from these two polar opposites on the field who court controversy for different reasons,” they added.
Adam Goodes, Sophie Monk and Dale Thomas could all be headed to the jungle.
Dilruk Jayasinha, Lindsay Lohan and Kitty Flanagan are also expected to join.
According to the insider, Kitty Flanagan is looking like the comedian and party girl Lindsay Lohan has also been secured as the TV megastar.
The blonde bombshell is believed to be TV host Sophie Monk, who will be joined by comedian Dilruk Jayasinha.
