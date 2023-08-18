Shake up your furniture for a fraction of the price! Supplied

"We know that Aussies are continuing to feel the pinch due to the rising cost of living," Service Experiences Leader for IKEA Australia Christopher Nilsson said in an official press release.

"With households impacted nationwide, we want to ensure our customers are still able to make the most of their home."

"Through the buy-back service, customers can not only make a sustainable choice by giving their pre-loved IKEA item a second life, they will also get an IKEA refund card with a dollar value so they can shop with us straight away."

Good for your pocket and the environment! Supplied

For those wanting to see how much their pre-loved IKEA furniture is worth as part of the scheme, you can click here for the IKEA buy back online estimator tool.

But hurry, this offer is only available to IKEA Family members who have attained a quote between the 18th and 29th of August and plan to return an item/s between the 18th of August and the 25th of September.