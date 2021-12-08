It’s the summer cocktail that the world’s talking about - and we can see why.
With a scorching Aussie summer ahead, there’s nothing like a nice refreshing cocktail to finish off the day.
Well, the clever cooks at Delish have come to the party, creating this cracker Pink Moscato & Vodka Lemonade - and mums around the world are seriously hooked.
"Any punch with a full bottle of Pink Moscato gets my tick of approval!" said one fan.
"I have been making this all summer long," said another.
Cheers to that!
It's the perfect summer cocktail.
And the best part? It’s so simple. All you have to do is mix together one bottle of Pink Moscato, 6 cups of pink lemonade - or standard lemonade if you prefer - and 1/2 cup of vodka in a large pitcher and stir to combine!
Then just garnish with fresh lemon slices, and you have one cracking summer punch on your hands.
It seriously takes five minutes to make and makes about 8 to 10 cups - perfect for when the girls come around.
Head to Delish to see how it's made! Now, who’s up for a glass?!
Nikki BlackNikki is obsessed with all things celebrity and dreams she is a long-lost Kardashian. You'll find her binging Netflix's latest 'must-watch' show with a jar of Nutella by her side.