It's the perfect summer cocktail.

And the best part? It’s so simple. All you have to do is mix together one bottle of Pink Moscato, 6 cups of pink lemonade - or standard lemonade if you prefer - and 1/2 cup of vodka in a large pitcher and stir to combine!

Then just garnish with fresh lemon slices, and you have one cracking summer punch on your hands.

It seriously takes five minutes to make and makes about 8 to 10 cups - perfect for when the girls come around.

Head to Delish to see how it's made! Now, who’s up for a glass?!