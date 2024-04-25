Getty

Barbara Eden as Jeannie

Barbara Eden played the iconic role of Jeannie in I Dream of Jeannie. She remained married to her husband, Michael Ansara, whom she had wed before the show began, until 1974. The pair had one son, Matthew Ansara, in 1965, however, he tragically died in 2001 of a heroin overdose.

She married Charles Donald Fegert in 1997 and were together until they divorced in 1982. She then married American realtor, architect, and philanthropist Jon Eicholtz in 1991; the two remain married to this day.

Following I Dream Of Jeanie, Barbara went on to appear in many other movies and TV shows such as Harper Valley P.T.A, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. She also reappeared in I Dream of Jeannie... Fifteen Years Later in 1985 and I Still Dream of Jeannie in 1991.

The 92-year-old now tours and attends various events throughout the year. She also published a children's book titled Barbara and the Djinn in 2021.

Getty

Larry Hagman as Tony Nelson

Tony Nelson became a household name after his role in I Dream of Jeannie and remained that way even after the show was cancelled. Eight years after the show, he starred in the 1978 to 1991 primetime television soap opera Dallas. He also appeared in various other movies and TV shows such as Knots Landing, The Eagle Has Landed, Superman, and Stardust, as well as the 2012 revival of Dallas.

He married his wife Maj Axelsson in 1954, many years before his fame. The two had two children Heidi and Preston and remained married up until his passing in 2012. He died at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer.

Getty

Bill Daily as Captain Roger Healey

Bill Daily played Captain Roger Healey, the sidekick and best friend of Tony Nelson in I Dream of Jeannie. Bill appeared in various movies and TV shows over the years including Bewitched, The Bob Newhart Show, Match Game, Alf, and George and Leo. He also reappeared in I Dream of Jeannie... Fifteen Years Later in 1985 and I Still Dream of Jeannie in 1991.

Bill was married to Patricia Anderson from 1949 to 1976 and they adopted two children, Patrick and Kimberley. In 1980, he married Vivian Sanchez and had one child together, Becca. The two later divorced andwent on to marry Becky Daily in 1993; the pair remained married until her death in 2010.

Bill died from natural causes in 2018. He was 91.