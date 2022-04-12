Hugh rang in their milestone with this candid photo. Instagram

The loving post garnered much attention from the couple's famous friends and fans.

Packed To The Rafters' Rebecca Gibney commented, "You are our inspiration! Happy Anniversary you beautiful souls. Hoping to see you later this year.sending big love 🙌💝💝."

Television presenter Angela wrote, "Happy anniversary to two brilliant humans ❤️❤️," and a fan shared, "Happy anniversary to you and "my Debs" 😍❤️👏."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee met on the set of the Aussie television show Correlli in 1995.

Hugh and Deb have out lasted many celeb relationships. Getty

It was the actor's first job after leaving drama school, and at the time, Deborra-Lee had already solidified her career.

During an appearance on the podcast Aussies in Hollywood, the former Wolverine star spoke about how his wife tried to break up with him at the beginning of their relationship, but he admitted, for him, their connection was obvious.

"I knew very early. I knew before Deb knew, even when she tried to break up with me, I knew," he told the host Jenny Cooney. "I managed to talk her out of it, thank God. I'm a very indecisive person… Deb really knows this about me. I can count on one hand the amount of times in my life anything has felt that clear to me."

Hugh proves he's a one in a million-husband time and time again on his Instagram.

The kids are all grown up and their parents couldn't be prouder. Instagram

In January, he celebrated his wife's appointment as Officer of the Order of Australia by proclaiming, "Her heart is as large as our great country."

He has previously called for a "public holiday" to celebrate Deborra-Lee for her birthday.

The couple shares two children, a son, Oscar, 21, who they adopted in 2000, and they adopted their daughter Ava, 16, in 2005.

