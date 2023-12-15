Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2023

Hugh shaves of his beard after recent divorce with Deborra-Lee... he looks better than ever! He is attending the Stranger Things: The First Shadow World Premier in London, England.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2022

Hugh looking incredible when attending The Son red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in 2022.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2019

Seen outside Good Morning America in New York City in 2019. We are a big fan of the jacket, blue just might be Hugh's colour!

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2017

Photographed with co-star Zac Efron at The Greatest Showman World Premier in New York City. A VERY attractive duo... a very good choice in casting.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2016

The sunglasses, the white shirt, the short hair... perfection! Photographed in New York at the 2016 US Open, this is arguably Hugh's best phase. 47 looks GREAT on him!

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2014

At the 2014 US Open in New York, we barely recognise Hugh with his buzz cut!

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2012

Hugh attends the world premier of Les Miserables at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2010

Winning the award for Best Action Star at the 2010 People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.

A rightfully earned award for his role as Wolverine in X-Men.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2008

Attending a press conference for Baz Luhrmann's movie Australia in Sydney.

He attended the event with co-star Nicole Kidman, still one of our favourite duos.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2006

On The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Hugh looks as happy as every. We love the all-black outfit!

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2003

Hugh looking as cute as ever at the 2003 Gypsy of The Year Competition at Palace Theatre in New York City.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2002

The bow-tie definitely suits him! Attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2002, with a clean shave and a fancy suit... we are BIG fans.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2001

Hugh photographed at the 2001 Swordfish Photocall at Centre International Deauville.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 2000

Hugh spotted in Los Angeles, California on 9 December 2000.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 1999

Dating back to 1999, Hugh just 30 years old, photographed at the premier of the film Paperback Hero at Hoyts cinema in Sydney.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 1997

Hugh in his late 20s!! This photo was taken at the Australian Film Industry Awards in Melbourne Australia... he looks so young.

Getty

Hugh Jackman in 1985

Hugh himself is even unsure how old he was in this photograph, but he recently posted this to his Instagram with the caption, "I was maybe 17. I was the assistant (to the assistant) of the footy team. #throwbackthursday."

ADORABLE!!

