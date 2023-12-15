Hugh Jackman in 2023
Hugh shaves of his beard after recent divorce with Deborra-Lee... he looks better than ever! He is attending the Stranger Things: The First Shadow World Premier in London, England.
Hugh Jackman in 2022
Hugh looking incredible when attending The Son red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in 2022.
Hugh Jackman in 2019
Seen outside Good Morning America in New York City in 2019. We are a big fan of the jacket, blue just might be Hugh's colour!
Hugh Jackman in 2017
Photographed with co-star Zac Efron at The Greatest Showman World Premier in New York City. A VERY attractive duo... a very good choice in casting.
Hugh Jackman in 2016
The sunglasses, the white shirt, the short hair... perfection! Photographed in New York at the 2016 US Open, this is arguably Hugh's best phase. 47 looks GREAT on him!
Hugh Jackman in 2014
At the 2014 US Open in New York, we barely recognise Hugh with his buzz cut!
Hugh Jackman in 2012
Hugh attends the world premier of Les Miserables at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Hugh Jackman in 2010
Winning the award for Best Action Star at the 2010 People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
A rightfully earned award for his role as Wolverine in X-Men.
Hugh Jackman in 2008
Attending a press conference for Baz Luhrmann's movie Australia in Sydney.
He attended the event with co-star Nicole Kidman, still one of our favourite duos.
Hugh Jackman in 2006
On The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Hugh looks as happy as every. We love the all-black outfit!
Hugh Jackman in 2003
Hugh looking as cute as ever at the 2003 Gypsy of The Year Competition at Palace Theatre in New York City.
Hugh Jackman in 2002
The bow-tie definitely suits him! Attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2002, with a clean shave and a fancy suit... we are BIG fans.
Hugh Jackman in 2001
Hugh photographed at the 2001 Swordfish Photocall at Centre International Deauville.
Hugh Jackman in 2000
Hugh spotted in Los Angeles, California on 9 December 2000.
Hugh Jackman in 1999
Dating back to 1999, Hugh just 30 years old, photographed at the premier of the film Paperback Hero at Hoyts cinema in Sydney.
Hugh Jackman in 1997
Hugh in his late 20s!! This photo was taken at the Australian Film Industry Awards in Melbourne Australia... he looks so young.
Hugh Jackman in 1985
Hugh himself is even unsure how old he was in this photograph, but he recently posted this to his Instagram with the caption, "I was maybe 17. I was the assistant (to the assistant) of the footy team. #throwbackthursday."
ADORABLE!!