A TikTok user shared a sweet clip of his grandfather tearing up over The Greatest Showman. TikTok/CharlieMooseMedia

"So I decided to take him to a sing-along [on] the weekend so he can sing the songs. We hope you enjoy.

"You happy we're here?" Charlie then asks his beaming grandfather, who nods excitedly.

"One of the best films I've ever seen," the grandfather gushes at the film’s conclusion.

"Wonderful, I could watch it again, big smiles.”

"He just couldn't stop smiling," his grandson added at the end of the video.

Hugh Jackman performed a number from The Greatest Showan at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Getty

After the sweet video went viral and caught the attention of Hugh himself, the Aussie star took to social media to give a shout out to his greatest fan.

"Thanks for sharing Charlie,” Hugh, who plays PT Barnum in the musical film, wrote alongside a repost of the video.

“Your Grandad sure made me smile. Please give him a hug for me. HJ."

Following the nod from The Greatest Showman himself, Charlie then shared his grandfather's reaction, who appeared shocked at the gesture, while adding, "Bloody hell!"

Luckily for Grandpa, Jackman is set to star in another musical with his forthcoming role in The Music Man alongside Sutton Foster.