"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love," he wrote.

"My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God."

Hugh was especially close to his father, who raised him and his brothers, Ian and Ralph, as a single father in Sydney after Hugh's mother, Grace, decided to leave the family.

The X-Men star also has two sisters called Zoe and Sonya, who went to live with Grace in the United Kingdom after the divorce was finalised.

During an interview with 60 Minutes, Hugh emotionally opened up about how Chris taught him important lessons about loyalty.

"My father is my rock. It's where I learned everything about loyalty, dependability, being there day in, day out, no matter what'," he said.

Speaking with The Australian Women's Weekly, the actor spoke candidly about his mother leaving.

"At the time, it was difficult," he told the publication. "One of the main things I remember is that horrible feeling that people were talking about you and looking at you because it was odd for the mother to leave.

Hugh and his father were very close Instagram

"For many years, I thought it was not going to be forever, so I clung on to that. Up until about the age of 12 or 13, I thought Mum and Dad would get back together.

"Finally realising it wasn't going to happen was probably the toughest time to be honest."

Thanks to the Ten Pound Poms migration scheme, Chris had migrated to Australia with his ex-wife Grace and Hugh's four siblings in 1967.

Hugh was born a year later, in 1968.

