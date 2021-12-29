Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19 in New York
But the Australian actor had an uplifting message for fans.
Tina Burke
Hugh Jackman has announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, after his Broadway co-star Sutton Lenore tested positive just before Christmas. With both leading actors testing positive,The Music Manhas temporarily halted production until New Year’s Day.
WATCH BELOW: Hugh Jackman and his wife dance in front of Christmas tree
Hugh confirmed the news on his Instagram page, with a quick video for fans – who will all know he's been an advocate for vaccines and recently received his booster shot. As such, he shares that his symptoms have fortunately been mild.
"I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid," the 53-year-old actor revealed.
"My symptoms are like a cold, I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and, as soon as I’m clear, I’ll be back on stage heading to River City."
Hugh finished off his video with an uplifting message to fans, asking them to: "please, stay safe, be healthy, and be kind.”
Hugh prepping for the musical in NYC earlier this year.
Getty
His announcement followed that of his leading co-star Sutton, who fans will know fromYounger.
The 46-year-old actress revealed she was diagnosed withCOVID-19ahead of Christmas. She'll be able to return on January 2, while Hugh will need to wait until January 6.
Showing at The Winter Garden in NYC,The Music Manproduction was always set to face challenges as New York is currently suffering a widespread Omicron outbreak.
The Broadway musical is the latest production to shut down due to COVID-19, withHamilton, The Lion Kingand more temporarily closing due to cases in the past two weeks.
Hugh and Sutton are starring in The Music Man.
Instagram / The Music Man
Sending our well wishes to Hugh, Sutton and the team.
This story originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.