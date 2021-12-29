Hugh Jackman has announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, after his Broadway co-star Sutton Lenore tested positive just before Christmas. With both leading actors testing positive, The Music Man has temporarily halted production until New Year’s Day.

Hugh confirmed the news on his Instagram page, with a quick video for fans – who will all know he's been an advocate for vaccines and recently received his booster shot. As such, he shares that his symptoms have fortunately been mild.

"I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid," the 53-year-old actor revealed.

"My symptoms are like a cold, I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and, as soon as I’m clear, I’ll be back on stage heading to River City."

Hugh finished off his video with an uplifting message to fans, asking them to: "please, stay safe, be healthy, and be kind.”