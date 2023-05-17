What is lemon zest?

Run a zester or vegetable peeler in downwards directions along the fruit to remove the peel.

Check the back of the skin for any of the white pilth and remove with a knife.

What is candied lemon?

Often used as decoration on desserts and sweet treats, candied lemons are slices of the fruit simmered in sugar syrup.

How do you make candied lemon?

To make your own cut the lemon into thin slices and add to a medium saucepan.

Cover with water and bring to a simmer before draining.

In the same pan combine 1 cup of caster sugar and 1 cup of water on low to medium heat until sugar is dissolved.

Add the slices back to the pan and simmer gently for 30 minutes until the slices appear translucent.

Allow to cool in the syrup before removing and storing in the fridge in an airtight container between sheets of baking paper for up to eight weeks.

Can you freeze lemon?

Yes! Grate away and store in an airtight container in the freezer.

What is the difference between lemon peel and lemon rind?

The zest of lemons (and any citrus fruit) is the thin, coloured outer layer of the skin.

The rind then includes the zest plus a small portion of the bitter white underlayer, whilst the lemon peel is the whole skin and includes everything but the flesh.

How is lemon rind different to lemon zest?

Nutritionally speaking there’s no real difference between lemon rind and zest but from a bakers difference, lemon rind is larger slice of lemon peel whereas zest is usually grated.

How can you use lemon rind?

Lemon rind is commonly used in icing and dressings to add a subtly zesty flavour.

Here are a couple of our favourite recipes that feature lemon rind.

1. Lemon tart

2. Vegan lemon cake

3. Lemon Meringue Cheesecake Slice