Supplied

Global Education Ambassador for Ultraceuticals, Tracey Beeby, says that whilst the cause of rosacea is still unknown, there are plenty of ways sufferers can preemptively treat "flare-ups" by recognizing what triggers can "set it off."

"With the cause of rosacea not known, it is difficult to know how to suppress a rosacea 'flare up.' This is where prescribed medication is often required from a dermatologist," Tracey says.

"However, there are some common triggers for rosacea such as sun exposure, spicy foods, alcohol, hot beverages, stress, and using incorrect or harsh skincare products," she adds.

"Being aware of these triggers and using suitable skin care products that restore and support the skin barrier, can help to provide some relief and support the skin while also soothing skin discomfort."

These experts are on hand to answer all your burning questions Supplied

So how can those impacted by rosacea best soothe their skin? Are there any miracle solutions?

According to Dr. Smith, the answer is a mixed bag.

"General skin care measures that support moisturisation and skin barrier function hold value for all, especially rosacea-prone skin. This includes a simple and consistent skincare routine incorporating a nourishing soap-free cleanser, an oil-free moisturiser, and appropriate UV proactive (SPF 50+)."

"Seeking professional medical advice is key as there are specifical therapies that can assist sufferers with rosacea greatly."

Supplied

Tracey recommends the new Ultra R.ED Corrective Serum on offer from Ultraceuticals to hydrate, soothe and calm sensitive red skin.

"In our R.E.D Corrective Serum, we use ingredients to reduce visible redness, soothe skin discomfort, reinforce and support the skin barrier - the epidermis while also deflecting redness in the skin."

"In our clinical testing, when used twice a day, it was noted to reduce skin discomfort felt from a rosacea flare-up or just daily burning."

And if you'd like a complete routine, Tracey also suggests trialling the Ultraceuticals Ultra Calming Cleanser and Ultra Calming Moisturiser.