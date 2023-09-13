Getty

Bedroom

The bedroom is where we go to unwind, relax, and refuel, so it's only fitting we tend to opt for calming herbal and floral fragrances like lavender, patchouli, and ylang-ylang.

"In the bedroom, I love deep, complex scents such as amber and musk, as they help people to wind down," says Nicole Eckels, founder of Glasshouse Fragrances.

For a cosy ambience, candles work best.

"There are many calming effects of candlelights, and the soft flicker of a flame is perfect when you need to tune out and enjoy a moment of silence," says Nicole.

To go the extra mile, spritz a soothing room mist over your pillow before bed.

Home Office

Working from home has become more popular over the past few years, so make your office space as productive as possible with mind possible with mood-boosting scents to keep you motivated.

Fun, uplifting fragrances that feature a mix of different notes are an ideal choice.

"I always have a diffuser on my desk, so I'm invigorated and motivated from the moment I walk in the room," says Hannah.

Kitchen

Cooking up a storm can lead to a mixture of smells wafting around, so citrus-based fragrances are the go-to here.

"Zesty, fresh scents are perfect for the kitchen and bathroom," says Nicole.

It's best to avoid floral notes or any sickly sweet scents as they can often clash with food smells and overwhelm the senses.

Opt for candles, bench sprays, handwash, and room sprays with notes of grapefruit, orange, lemon, and bergamot.

Bathroom

To freshen up a small space, a fragrance with a bit of a kick is ideal for places like the bathroom.

Go for something refreshing with sweet, citrus, and floral notes, or an ocean-themed scent like sea salt.

A mini-diffuser will work well and a room spray does wonders for a quick freshen-up.

"I always have my favourite aquatic-scented diffuser, 'Oceanie', in the bathroom because fresh and clean is a non-negotiable for me," says Hannah.

Living Room

It's often the centre of the home, so you'll want to make this room as inviting as possible.

"I always have candles burning in my living room as it's where I like to rest and relax," says Hannah.

"During the cooler months, I love a gourmand fragrance."

Gourmand scents are packed with good-enough-to-eat notes of vanilla, almond, cinnamon, and honey - all ideal for a main living area.

Candles and diffusers work well in these larger rooms, too.

