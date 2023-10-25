Overwatering or underwatering

Both overwatering and underwatering can lead to brown tips on leaves. Overwatering can suffocate the roots and cause them to rot, while underwatering can stress the plant.

To combat this, you will have to adjust your watering routine. Ensure the plant is receiving the right amount of water based on its specific needs.

Check the soil moisture level before watering, if the soil is moist, hold off on watering again until it’s dry and make sure the pot has proper drainage.

Mist plants regularly if they prefer high humidity. Getty

Low humidity

Some plants (especially tropical ones) require higher humidity levels than what’s typically found indoors. Low humidity can lead to dry leaf tips.

You can increase humidity around the plant by misting it regularly and placing the pot in a tray of water to increase moisture around the plant.

Fertiliser issues

Excessive fertilisation or using the wrong type of fertiliser can result in nutrient imbalances, leading to brown leaf tips.

Make sure your plant has a balanced diet from an all-purpose fertiliser and ensure it contains trace elements as these are imperative to the overall health of the plant.

Keep your plants happy and healthy! Getty

Salt build-up

Over time, salts from tap water or fertilisers can accumulate in the soil, especially if you are liquid feeding, which causes the leaf tips to turn brown.

Periodically flush the soil with distilled or rainwater to leach out excess salts. Water the plant thoroughly until water drains freely from the bottom of the pot.

Environmental stress

Exposure to extreme temperatures, drafts or direct sunlight can stress plants and lead to brown leaf tips, especially if you have recently moved them about.

Ensure the plant is in an appropriate location with the right aspect. Protect it from drafts and direct sunlight if needed.

Pest and disease can kill your plants. Getty

Pests and diseases

Some pests and diseases, such as spider mites or fungal infections, can cause damage to plant leaves, including browning at the tips.

Keep an eye on your plant for signs of pests or diseases. If you identify any, treat the plant with the appropriate pesticide or fungicide. For spider mite, an eco-oil will get on top of them quickly.

Products to help keep your plants healthy

Make sure your plants continue to thrive with these handy helpers.

Temple and Webster Indigo Studio Planter Pot, $19.95

Target Zen Watering Can, on sale $12

Richgro All Purpose Complete Garden Fertiliser 5kg, $14.99 at Bunnings.

Glass Plant Mister Spray Bottle, $22.20 at Amazon.

Garden Basics All Purpose NPK Fertiliser 3kg, $14.28 at Bunnings.

RELATED: Charlie Albone shares his top tips for repotting your plants