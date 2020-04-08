Getty

How does it work?

Pick a time, send a list of clues and get all of your friends and family to log on to Zoom, Houseparty or FaceTime - although you must have iPhones for the latter.

Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart suggests: "To make the hunt fair, the eggs must all be hidden in the same places at each residence: in the garage inside of a bike basket, in the laundry room, huddled in the container of laundry pods, in the freezer next to the ice cream, and so on.

"On the day of the event, have the clues sheet printed and present it to the participants, along with a smartphone camera at go-time.

"Once found, each participant will take a photo of the egg, then move onto the next clue. When they have collected all the images of the eggs, they will reply to the original email chain by uploading their images.

"The first person to send the email with all of the correct eggs wins."

RELATED

Hop into the Easter spirit with these easy decorating ideas

Woolworths to hand out thousands of free Easter eggs and bunnies to healthcare workers