How to get rid of cellulite?

Unfortunately, there is no miracle solution when it comes to getting rid of cellulite - once it's there, it's there!

But not to stress, cellulite is not harmful to your overall health in any way shape, or form and you can take numerous steps to reduce the visibility of your cellulite, wherever it may appear on your body.

Here's what we recommend:

Excercise - It won't make your cellulite disappear, but by building muscle and loosing fat your skin will have a more even appearance.

Stock up on fruit and vegetables - Eating fresh foods that are high in fibre is a great way to get you started on a path to clear, glowy skin all over your body.

Stop smoking - This isn't new information but smoking cigarettes is not good for your health - and that extends to the blood supply to your skin. Smoking regularly will make your skin thinner, and saggier and thus see your cellulite become more visible.

Massage - Take a few extra moments per day to give yourself some love! By giving the areas on your body a firm rubdown each day, you not only improve blood flow but get rid of excess fluid which will make your cellulite dimples less visible.

Best cellulite treatments?

Whilst we've already covered the fact that once cellulite makes its arrival on your body it's there to stay, there are several treatment options that have been scientifically proven to reduce the appearance of cellulite in the long term.

Acoustic wave therapy, laser treatments, radiofrequency, and carboxytherapy have all been backed by research to minimise the appearance of cellulite.

The downside? All of these cellulite treatment options are not only expensive but take place over several sessions.

As a cheaper solution, we suggest applying a cellulite cream or lotion to your skin on a daily basis to make your cellulite less obvious.