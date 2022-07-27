Go! Kids has all the meals kids love from nuggets to lasagne Supplied

Noticing the influx in food delivery services, Jeremy saw there was a gap in the market for a kids' version. What if Lite n Easy but for children?

He created Go! Kids as a way for parents to prepare quick and healthy meals for their kids, and keep it budget friendly.

“Incorporating such a diverse range of meals is hard for busy parents, we wanted to create something for every child and enable them the power to choose their own healthy dinners,” Jeremy said.

“We wanted to create something for every child” Supplied

Go! Kids has all the meals kids love, from nuggets to lasagne, curries, burgers and pizza. There’s even a dessert rage. Meals start at just $3.95 and they’re created by a nutritionist, meaning each meal has all the good stuff kids need.

“Each meal is chef designed and has our paediatric dietician overseeing the ingredients and process to ensure they taste good, but are also strong on their nutritional value,” Jeremy explained.

“We pack in one to three serves of veggies per meal and focus on quality ingredients. The meals have an average a four health-star rating.”

Go! Kids received a lot of praise online. Supplied

Go! Kids has gained plenty of praise online from busy parents who appreciate how easy Jeremy has made dinner time. One parent even admitted to eating the meals themselves.

“Families and children just love it. They love the range, the taste and the speed in which they can have dinner on the table and know it will be enjoyed,” Jeremy said.

We’re all just glad to finally have an answer to the question "what’s for dinner?"

WATCH BELOW: Make your own cocktails!