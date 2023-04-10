elf Putty Bronzer ASOS

Carve in cheekbones

Celebs and models use contouring to create instant cheekbones, so do the same! Grab a matte powder bronzer –it’s a team favourite – and buff it under and along your cheekbone. This creates the effect of a shadow, making your cheekbones stand out more.

Sculpted jaw

Contouring also works a treat along your jawline to make it look more defined and razor sharp, so take your bronzer and buff it all the way along and just slightly under where your jawbone is. Then take the bronzer down either side of your throat, as this will make your neck seem longer, which also helps your face appear slimmer.

Nose tweaker

Slightly narrowing your nose has the knock-on effect of slimming your face. And there’s no needles or surgeon’s knives required. Simply apply a lighter shade of concealer down either side of the length of your nose and buff in.

