As the world scrambles to deal with the impact of Covid-19, so too are the royal family.

With news that people over the age of 70, are at greater risk from Coronavirus, there have been growing concerns about the safety of the Queen.

However, royal commentator Angela Mollard admits that the Queen would be well advised and well taken care of during the outbreak.

“Buckingham palace has its own medical team there, they have doctors,” she reveals on New Idea’s podcast, Royals.

“I think Elizabeth our queen very much like her mother has that spirit of the show must go on.

“In saying that, I think she is taking tremendous care… The health and safety at any of these palaces will be exemplary.”