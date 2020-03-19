Indeed, this comes after news that the Queen has cancelled a number of engagements and is planning to head to Windsor Castle a week earlier than was planned with intentions to stay there well after the Easter break.
“Certainly, in the short term the palace has put out that there have been amendments in their diary,” says Angela.
“In terms of our visibility of the royals in the coming months it will be interesting.”
Of course, given the age of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, Angela reveals that it is a sensible decision for the Queen to limit her interaction with the public.
“You have to remember that prince Philip is very elderly and very vulnerable, you have to image, so I imagine the Queen will be very much limiting any kind of interaction,” she says.
“What happens, will be like for the rest of us, on a daily and weekly basis.”
To hear more about how Coronavirus is affecting the royal family, listen to this week’s podcast here.