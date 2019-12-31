Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have their royal titles stripped. Getty

Richard continued: “Much will depend on what direction the Sussexes go with their new Foundation.



“They made it clear they were stressed and felt pressurised with royal life in the documentary which followed their trip to Southern Africa.”



Richard claims the young roles are facing intense pressure to take on more work after the retirement of the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017 and Prince Andrews withdrawal from royal duties following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

He said the retirement of the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017 and Andrew stepping down from royal duties will no doubt increase the workload for the Cambridges and Sussexes.



Back in September the royal expert also claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their son Archie Harrison, were set to leave Britain for good.

This was largely due to the fact that they had been met with a wave of criticism since their wedding - a fact which royal experts believe might push the royal family away from royal life altogether.



Richard told Express at the time that they may follow in the footsteps of the Duke's mother, Princess Diana.

"I think it is worth remembering that Diana’s ‘opt-out’ of public life was followed by her famous walk through a minefield in Angola and would undoubtedly have been followed by more amazing charitable activities.

"She resigned as a patron of the majority of her charities to concentrate on a few. Her future to help others seemed to have no limit save, alas, for the tragedy of her early death.

"Harry is devoted to her memory and he and Meghan are highly unlikely to consider the possibility of ceasing to be royals in the conventional sense.



"There wouldn’t be anything to stop them, the Duchess of Kent, for example, decided to reduce her royal duties, reportedly for health reasons, but it would be bizarre. It is as royals that they have the power to do good on a global scale."