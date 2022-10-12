You can determine if salami is spoiled from it’s smell and appearance. Salami meat with a slimy surface, a pungent smell or off appearance, do not eat and discard the deli meat immediately.
How Long Does Salami Last in the Fridge?
Salami is a delicious and versatile deli-meat. A popular cured sausage, salami should be kept refrigerated at all times to maximise shelf-life.
The shelf-life of all kinds of deli meat really depends on a few different factors, including the sell-by date, the type of meat and how it has been packaged.
These instructions will work for different varieties of dry, hard cured or uncured salami, including soppressata, cacciatore, chorizo or ciauscolo.
You’re probably wondering how long you can keep salami cold cuts in the fridge or freezer - here, we explain tips for storage and the fridge-life of salami.
How long can you keep salami in the refrigerator?
Ideally, a package of opened salami meat should last 5-7 days in the refrigerator.
After being opened, the meat should be kept tightly wrapped in cling-wrap or stored in airtight containers to maximise shelf-life in the fridge.
Salami should be kept refrigerated at all times - and if it is left out for more than two hours at room temperature, the meat should be thrown out as it would not be safe to eat.
Bacteria generally tends to grow on food at between 4°C and 60°C, so salami should not be left out of a cool, dry place such as a refrigerator for very long.
Keep your salami tightly wrapped or in an airtight container to ward off moisture and other contaminants.