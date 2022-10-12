Salami is a delicious and versatile deli-meat. A popular cured sausage, salami should be kept refrigerated at all times to maximise shelf-life.

The shelf-life of all kinds of deli meat really depends on a few different factors, including the sell-by date, the type of meat and how it has been packaged.

These instructions will work for different varieties of dry, hard cured or uncured salami, including soppressata, cacciatore, chorizo or ciauscolo.

You’re probably wondering how long you can keep salami cold cuts in the fridge or freezer - here, we explain tips for storage and the fridge-life of salami.