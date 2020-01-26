1. What do we remember on Anzac Day?

a) The landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps at Gallipoli, Turkey.

b) The arrival of the first free settlers from Great Britain.

c) The landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove.

Actor Chris Hemsworth Getty

Correct answer:

a) The landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps at Gallipoli, Turkey.

2. What are the colours of the Australian Aboriginal flag?

a) Black, red and yellow.

b) Green, white and black.

c) Blue, white and green.

Actress Deborah Mailman Getty

Correct answer:

a) Black, red and yellow.

3. Which official symbol of Australia identifies Commonwealth property?

a) The national anthem.

b) Australia's national flower.

c) Commonwealth Coat of Arms.

Actress Nicole Kidman Getty

Correct answer:

c) Commonwealth Coat of Arms.

4. What happened in Australia on 1 January 1901?

a) The Australian Constitution came into effect.

b) The Australian Constitution was changed by a referendum.

c) The Australian and New Zealand Army Corps was formed.

Actor Hugh Jackman Getty

Correct answer:

a) The Australian Constitution came into effect.

5. What is the name of the legal document that sets out the rules for the government of Australia?

a) The Australian Commonwealth. b) The Australian Constitution. c) The Australian Federation.

Singer Jessica Mauboy Getty

Correct answer:

b) The Australian Constitution.

6. Which of these is a role of the Governor-General?

a) The appointment of the Head of State. b) The appointment of the state premiers. c) The signing of Bills passed by the Australian Parliament.

Actress Margot Robbie Getty

Correct answer:

c) The signing of Bills passed by the Australian Parliament.

7. What is a referendum?

a) A vote to change the Prime Minister.

b) A vote to change the Australian Constitution.

c) A vote to change the government.

Miranda Tapsell Getty

Correct answer:

b) A vote to change the Australian Constitution.

8. Which of these is a role of the Governor-General?

a) The appointment of the Head of State.

b) The appointment of the state premiers.

c) The signing of Bills passed by the Australian Parliament.

Actress Cate Blanchett Getty

Correct answer:

c) The signing of Bills passed by the Australian Parliament.

9. Which of these statements about state governments is correct?

a) All states have the same constitution.

b) The states have no constitution.

c) Each state has its own constitution.

Singer and actress Kylie Minogue Getty

Correct answer:

c) Each state has its own constitution.

10. Who maintains peace and order in Australia?

a) Lawyers.

b) Police.

c) Public servants.

Our favourite Aussie icon! Getty

Correct answer:

b) Police.