Life lessons

Angelina has long been a supporter of home schooling. It recently emerged the actress, 44, had reached an agreement with Brad, 56, for the kids to be given a more ‘traditional’ type of schooling once lockdown is over.

The Oscar-winner explained that one reason she decided to home school the children was because of their diverse backgrounds.

“It bothered me how little I was taught in school,” she said. “I do worry about my children’s education. I home school partially because they are from around the world and … I didn’t want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia.”

Maddox, 18, was forced to return to LA after his freshman year at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, was interrupted by the coronavirus crisis last month.

Meanwhile, his younger siblings rely on tutors overseen by Angelina for basic subjects such as reading and arithmetic, plus extra lessons to learn languages and musical instruments, such as guitar for 13-yeear-old Shiloh.

Their teachers are likely to be using video-conferencing for their classes while California’s lockdown order remains in place.

Family first

Angelina’s relationship with her Oscar-winning father Jon Voight, 81, has had its share of ups and downs, but they’re now back on good terms.

“Jon and I have gotten to know each other – through grandchildren now – [and] we’re finding a new relationship,” she said.

Given his age, Jon is considered at risk from COVID-19 so most likely won’t be visiting during lockdown, but he is sure to have remained in touch.

The children are also close to Brad’s parents, Jane and Bill.

No doubt Brad will be getting his folks – who still live in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri – on Zoom video chats with their grandchildren until the coronavirus crisis ends.

Extra support

As the children of wealthy Hollywood superstars, the Jolie-Pitt clan are constantly surrounded by a team of security guards, nannies, tutors and drivers.

Thought to be chief among Angelina’s support crew these days – at least from her children’s point of view – is young ‘manny’ Oliver Crane.

The son of Ange’s long-time stunt coordinator Simon Crane, ‘mature and conscientious’ Oliver is said to be more of a friend than a nanny to the Jolie-Pitt children.

After he was pictured dropping off Shiloh and Knox, 11, at robotics class in 2018, it was revealed that Oliver is particularly close with the pair due to their shared love of all things ‘geeky’.

It’s not known if Oliver has remained with the kids during lockdown, but given his close connection with them and Angelina’s reliance on him, it seems likely.

Fluffy friends

The Brangie brunch will no doubt be turning to their fluffy companions to keep their spirits up during lockdown.

The family adopted two dogs when they returned to California permanently after basing themselves mainly in the south of France.

The kids also grew up with Brad’s British bulldog, Jacques, as their trusted companion.

As well as dogs, Shiloh was snapped with a pet bird earlier this year and Vivienne, 11, was spotted with a rabbit.

The kids love animals and last year it was revealed that Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh had made organic dog treats, which they sold to help raise money for an animal rescue charity.

New hobbies

There’s little chance of the Jolie-Pitt kids getting bored, thanks to their wide range of hobbies.

Vivienne is learning karate and her twin brother, Knox, takes weapons lessons. Meanwhile, Pax, 16, took up boxing after Angelina found him a private instructor at an LA boxing club.

Knox and Shiloh have been described as “stand-outs” in the robotics class they attend in the Cty of Angels, and Shiloh is also keen on juggling and photography.

Zahara, 15, is interested in jewellery, creating her own collection with top designer Robert Procop.

Dad time

Brad’s Los Angeles home isn’t a bad place for the kids to isolate. It boasts two outdoor swimming pools, a giant trampoline, and a huge skateboarding bowl.

Brad and Ange reportedly reached a custody agreement in November 2018, and since then the children have been shuttled between Angelina and Brad’s nearby compounds in Los Feliz by bodyguards and drivers.