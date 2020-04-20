Lawrence called Tanya and Dave's fireplace 'deformed'. Seven

'I feel feel as though I'm looking at something debased and deformed I shouldn't be staring. I feel as though I should be looking away in shame. The fireplace equivalent of what is the poor and unfortunate Elephant Man.'

Oh. No. He. Didn't.

The icing on the cake was this remark. 'It's going to take hundreds of thousands of dollars of psycho therapy to get over that fireplace.'

The fireplace. Seven

The comments filled Kimmy and Rhi with glee, after all, they'd been a loggerheads with Tanya and Dave over the fireplace.

'If I had that fireplace in my home I'd be absolutely over the moon... I absolutely love that fireplace,' Tanya said, defeated.

'Lawrence scored them a six, so did Saul. Kyly gave them a seven, bringing their total to 19-out-of-30.'

Then the bombshell twist. Kimmy and Rhi were taken to the top of the leader board with the judges scores, but then, they were told that the contestants would also be voting, opening the door for strategic voting.

Tanya and Dave. Seven

But, the teams were gracious, and gave the other teams the scores they deserved, keeping Kimmy and Rhi at the top and giving them the $10,000 in cash.

'It feels good because our whole week was shit,' Rhi said, referring to their confrontations with Tanya and Dave.

Another of their dreams came true on Monday night, they beat Tanya and Dave.